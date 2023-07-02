Francisco's Walk-Off Sacrifice Fly Pushes Chiefs Past Kernels 3-2

Peoria, IL - With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Thomas Francisco lifted a fly ball into right field, scoring Francisco Hernandez from third base to tally the game's winning run as Peoria walks off Cedar Rapids 3-2.

The first and only Sunday night contest of the season for the Kernels, Cedar Rapids got on the board first in the top of the third inning. With one on and no one out, Tanner Schobel extended his hitting streak to a Kernels season-high eleven games crushing a home run over the left field wall to put Cedar Rapids ahead 2-0.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the sixth inning when Cory Lewis, who was great on the mound again for the Kernels, got into his only trouble of the night. A bunt single and a line drive single put runners on the corners with one out. The next batter, RJ Yeager then produced a run with a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 game after six innings.

That one run allowed was the only blemish on the line for Lewis on the night. The right-hander finished his fourth Kernels outing going 5.2 innings on a season-high 87 pitches, allowing a run on four hits and a walk while grabbing three strikeouts.

With the score still tied 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Peoria got on the board again. Jimmy Crooks led off the frame with a double, then after two outs, a walk, and a Francisco single scored him from second, tying the game at 2-2.

That 2-2 tally was the score entering the ninth inning when Peoria walked it off without the benefit of a hit. Crooks took ball four to begin the inning, then after he was bunted to second, Osvaldo Tovalin was issued an international walk prior to a Jeremy Rivas walk that loaded the bases with one out. The next batter Francisco then, flew a fly ball to right field that was just deep enough to score the pinch runner Hernandez from third base on a sacrifice fly to push the Chiefs past the Kernels 3-2.

The loss for the Kernels (45-29) is the second in the series with Peoria, as Cedar Rapids still has a chance to win the series tomorrow night. Christian MacLeod gets the start in the series finale for the Kernels opposite Ian Bedell at 5:35.

