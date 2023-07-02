Comeback Carp Strike Again

BELOIT - The Comeback Carp are back.

The Beloit Sky Carp rallied from a 5-1 deficit, scoring four times in the seventh and three more times in the eighth to take a satisfying 8-5 victory over the South Bend Cubs Sunday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

It was a banner day for Beloit, with 2,135 fans packing the stands on a picture-perfect evening for baseball. The crowd cheered the victory, stood for the fireworks and played catch in the outfield after the sky lit up.

Cam Barstad, who had homered earlier in the game for Beloit's first run, struck again in the seventh, cracking a two-run double to bring the deficit to 5-3.

Tanner Allen followed shortly thereafter with a two-run blast to left field to tie the game. Beloit took the lead in the eighth when Davis Bradshaw hit an RBI triple. Joe Mack followed with his third hit of the game, a single to chase Bradshaw.

Jake Thompson capped the scoring with an RBI single in a pinch-hitting appearance.

19-year old Karson Milbrandt was simply outstanding in his Beloit debut Sunday night.

Milbrandt struck out five and allowed just one run while striking out five in five innings. Kyle Crigger (4-0) picked up the win, and Chandler Jozwiak notched his seventh save with a perfect ninth inning.

The two teams will meet in the finale of their six-game series on Monday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:25 p.m.

