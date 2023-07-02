Frias Ties Career-High with 4 RBI as Captains Even Series with TinCaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 4th game of a scheduled 6-game series, the Lake County Captains (2-5, 33-39) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-3, 36-37) by a final score of 5-3 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the 1st inning, the Captains held Fort Wayne scoreless for the rest of the game and earned their 17th come-from-behind victory of the season.

Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect according to MLB.com, was responsible for 4 of Lake County's 5 runs, tying his Minor League career-high of 4 RBI. The 21-year-old drove in his 1st run of the night with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the 5th inning. This was Frias's 4th home run of the season, which cut Lake County's deficit to 3-2.

In his next plate appearance, Frias drew a bases-loaded walk for his 2nd RBI of the night, tying the game at 3-3. Then, with 2 outs in the bottom of the 8th inning, the switch-hitting infielder hit a 2-out, 2-run double to put the Captains ahead 5-3.

Lake County scored their 1st run of the game in the bottom of the 3rd inning, which was courtesy of a 2-out RBI triple from Nate Furman. This was his 1st career High-A triple.

In all, 4 Captains recorded multi-hit games. Furman eventually hit an infield single in his ensuing plate appearance. Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 singles, and Micael Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a single to lead off the bottom of the 4th inning for his 1st career High-A hit.

Steve Hajjar did not record a decision in his 3rd Captains start of the season. The left-hander allowed 3 walks and a 3-run home run, while throwing 2 strikeouts in the top of the 1st inning. In his final 3 innings of the night, the 22-year-old allowed 3 hits, no runs, and one walk. Overall, Hajjar allowed season-highs of 4 hits and 3 earned runs, while tying a season-low with 2 strikeouts in 82 pitches (42 strikes).

Juan Zapata (1-1), the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, earned his 1st career High-A win, pitching 4 scoreless innings of relief. The right-hander allowed just 3 hits and one walk, while throwing 4 strikeouts in 61 pitches (38 strikes).

Finally, Tyler Thornton pitched a perfect 9th inning for Lake County, forcing 3 TinCaps flyouts for his 6th save of the season in 7 opportunities.

