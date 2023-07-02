Chiefs Defeat Kernels 3-2 in Walk-Off Fashion

July 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL- A Thomas Francisco SAC fly in the bottom of the ninth won the game for the Chiefs as Peoria defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels in walk-off fashion 3-2 Sunday at Dozer Park.

Peoria loaded the bases on three walks against Alejandro Hidalgo in the bottom of the ninth. Francisco lofted a fly ball down the right field line. Francisco Hernandez dove into home just ahead of the throw to home plate to win the game.

The win is the Chiefs fourth walk-off victory of the season and second completed with a sacrifice fly.

It was a pitchers duel between Peoria's Alex Cornwell and Cedar Rapids' Cory Lewis. Cornwell went 6.2 innings giving up two runs while Lewis tossed 5.2 innings of one run ball.

The only damage against Cornwell came in the top of the third. Kyler Fedko hit a single which set up a two-run home run for Tanner Schobel to make it 2-0.

Cornwell went on to allow just three other hits after the Schobel home run, leaving the game with seven hits against him as he struck out four and walked one.

Lewis allowed just three baserunners through his first three innings before Peoria added a tally in the sixth. Singles from Alex Iadisernia and Nathan Church put R.J. Yeager at the plate with runners on the corners. Yeager hit a SAC fly to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Lewis left allowing just four hits, walking one and striking out three.

Peoria tied the game in the seventh against Hidalgo. Jimmy Crooks led off with a double to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. After a two-out walk to Jeremy Rivas, Francisco grounded a base hit through the right side to tie the game at two. Francisco went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Crooks finished 1-for-3 and is now tied for the longest hitting streak by a Chief this year.

Edwin Nunez and Roy Garcia combined for 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen. The Peoria bullpen has allowed just one run over its last 11 innings of work.

Hidalgo falls to 0-3 while Garcia goes to 4-0.

The Chiefs improve to 38-36 and 5-3 in the second half as the Kernels are now 45-29 and 5-3 in the latter half. Peoria has an opportunity to come away with a split of the series tomorrow with first pitch set for 5:35 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.