Dayton Dragons GameDay Noteset for Sunday (6:05 PM at West Michigan)

Sunday, July 2, 2023lGame # 9 (75)

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (6-2, 39-35) at West Michigan Whitecaps (4-4, 36-37)

RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.40) vs. RH Troy Melton (1-0, 0.92)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the final game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 8, West Michigan 6. The Dragons broke a 6-6 tie with two runs in the ninth, keyed by hits by Tyler Callihan and Edwin Arroyo and an error. Callihan was 3 for 5. Trey Faltine had a home run, double, and two runs scored. The Dragons collected 11 hits.

Current Series (June 28-July 2 at West Michigan): Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .242 batting average; 5.8 runs/game; 6 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 4.64 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 6-2 in the second half. They opened the second half with four straight wins for the first time since 2002, when they started the second half by winning their first 11 games.

The Dragons went 15-11 in June, the same record they posted in May. They were 8-13 in April.

The Dragons are 22-12 over their last 34 games (since May 24), the fifth best record in the High-A classification during that time.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.24, fourth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 32-22 since April 30.

Player Notes

The Dragons top hitters in June were Justice Thompson (.306, 3 HR), Edwin Arroyo (.299, 3 HR), Jack Rogers (.311, 8 doubles), and Austin Callahan (.281, 4 HR, team-leading 19 RBI).

The Dragons top pitchers in June were Owen Holt (3-0, 0.63 ERA), Jake Gozzo (0.79 ERA, 2 Sv, 1 W), Chase Petty (1.69 ERA in 16 innings, and Braxton Roxby (1.80 ERA, 2-0, 2 Sv).

Austin Callahan has an eight-game hitting streak, going 12 for 32 (.375) with five doubles, one home run, and eight RBI. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Justice Thompson in his last 23 games (since June 1) is hitting .316 with three home runs to raise his average from .214 to .254.

Jack Rogers in his last 20 games is batting .311 with seven doubles and two triples to raise his batting average from .203 to .244.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.10) and is first in opponent batting average (.177). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Starting pitcher Jose Acuña has a 2.40 ERA. He would rank second in the league behind Aguiar but is three innings short of qualifying.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in 32 innings (eight starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Relievers pitching well: Owen Holt over his last 8 G: 15.2 IP, 3 R, 1 R, 0.57 ERA (since May 28)...Myles Gayman over his last 11 G: 4-1, 22 IP, 5 R, 3 ER, 1.23 ERA (since May 16)...Braxton Roxby over his last 14 G: 2-0, 4 Sv, 20.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 1.31 ERA (since May 14)...Roxby over his last 5 G: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB (since June 15).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 4 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-3, 3.80)

Wednesday, July 5 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.13)

Thursday, July 6 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-4, 4.23)

Friday, July 7 (7:10 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 1.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 8 (7:10 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.10) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 9 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jose Acuña

