Cubs' Comeback Falls Short as Beloit Tops South Bend 6-5

Beloit, WI - There were plenty of defining and game changing moments for the South Bend Cubs on Saturday evening against the Beloit Sky Carp, but Beloit just held on to take Game 4 of this week's series by a final of 6-5. With the loss, the Cubs have dropped three of the first four this week, and will need to win both Sunday and Monday to at least split the series.

Connor Noland got the start for the Cubs, just off of his first professional win last week at home against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Noland sent Beloit down 1-2-3 in the 1st, and South Bend was once again on the board first, for a third straight day.

Yohendrick Pinango crushed his third home run of the year over the right field wall for a quick 1-0 Cubs lead in the top of the 2nd. Going yard off of former Indiana Hoosiers righty Gabe Bierman, Noland hopped back on the mound for his second inning.

The bottom of the 2nd ultimately decided the game, as Beloit picked up four runs. Noland got his first two outs of the inning on the first two hitters, but consecutive infield singles put two aboard. Jake Thompson, Beloit's home run leader, drove his eighth home run of the season out of ABC Supply Stadium. Beloit picked up one more run, and led 4-1 after two innings.

From that point on, the Cubs and Sky Carp exchanged a singular run twice. South Bend kept getting the game within two runs, and Beloit consistently answered to maintain their three-run lead.

Ed Howard, who had three hits on Saturday, had an RBI single to cut into the lead. And Fabian Pertuz added a run scoring single too.

The Sky Carp were threatening again in the bottom of the 7th, when Jacob Berry singled home a run to extend their lead. Zach Zubia then stepped in and crushed a drive towards left-center. At the wall, Pinango leaped up and robbed a homer away from Zubia to keep South Bend in the game.

Pinango then led off the top of the 8th, and he belted his second home run of the game on a line drive dart over the right-center field fence. South Bend was back within two runs.

To end the bottom of the 8th, South Bend's defense again came up in a huge way when Jacob Wetzel made an incredible diving play to rob Kahlil Watson of multiple RBI with the bases loaded.

As the game went to the top of the 9th, Kevin Alcántara led off the frame with a pinch-hit double. James Triantos then drove him in on a bouncing ball single up the middle. Alexander Canario dribbled an infield single along the third base line, and Felix Stevens walked. The next batter was Luis Verdugo, who forced a 3-2 count against Cam Wurster. The payoff pitch was drilled to left, but tracked down by Davis Bradshaw, and that ended the game.

South Bend will look to respond with a win on Sunday night as first pitch is set for 7:35 PM EST. Right-hander Luis Devers will get the start for the Cubs.

