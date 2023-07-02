Alleyne's Four RBI Aid Loons in 4-2 Win

July 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (49-24) received four runs, all delivered off the bat of Chris Alleyne, which was enough to push through the Lansing Lugnuts (34-39) a 4-2 win on a 76-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Alleyne, in the bottom of the fifth drove in two runs on an RBI double. A ball laced past the diving glove of Danny Bautista Jr, the first baseman. Luis Diaz doubled to start the inning and scored. Chris Newell motored home from first base after reaching on a six-pitch walk. Those were the only two runs permitted by Lansing's Joelvis Del Rosario through six innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Luis Diaz, once again led off an inning and reached with a single. He stole both second and third base. Griffin Lockwood-Powell reached on a seven-pitch walk. Alleyne batting from the right side, then connected with a 2-1 pitch deep to left-center field. The 24-year-old attained his third triple of the season, to plate both runners.

In 87 professional games, Alleyne posted his second four-RBI day. The switch hitter before the triple was 2-for-34 against left-handed pitching this season.

The Loons' pitching was stellar, striking out eight Lugnuts. Hyun-il Choi went three innings, striking out two and getting nine outs on just 30 pitches. The right-hander was removed after a warm-up pitch before the fourth inning, due to discomfort in his throwing arm.

Reinaldo De Paula and Mitchell Tyranski worked the middle innings. De Paula, stranded two in the fourth, getting a fielder's choice groundball with runners on the corners. Tyranksi threw two innings, inducing a 4-3 double play in the fifth and two punchouts in the sixth.

Juan Morillo extended his scoreless inning streak to 6.2 innings, dating back to June 6th. The right-hander maneuvered a 10-pitch 1-2-3 seventh.

Lansing landed two runs in the final two innings. Clark Elliot singled, reached second on a throwing error, and later advanced home on a wild pitch. Jack Dreyer, retired the next three. In the ninth, the Lugnuts laced two singles. Danny Bautista Jr. reached on a base knock and stole both second and third. He was plated by a Jack Winkler RBI single. Michael Hobbs closed the ninth with a fly out.

The series finale between the Loons and Lugnuts is tomorrow Monday, July 3rd. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Monday is Veterans Appreciation Day. Veterans and active duty military will receive a free hot dog meal presented by Applebee's.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.