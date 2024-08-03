Four Home Runs Lift Monarchs Over Saltdogs

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Kansas City Monarchs gave the Lincoln Saltdogs a taste of their own medicine.

Kansas City blasted four home runs to beat Lincoln, 6-3, at Haymarket Park on Saturday afternoon.

The win levels the series after Lincoln hit three home runs to win Friday's game. Saturday's win marked the first time since May 12th that the Monarchs had recorded four home runs.

Jackson Goddard commanded the mound in his five innings of work. The former Kansas Jayhawk struck out four and surrendered just two hits. Goddard (2-4) has given up just two runs over his last 15 innings.

The Monarchs began Saturday with three home runs on their first three hits. Isiah Gilliam teed off in the first inning with a 110-mph solo homer inside the right-field foul pole. The long ball marked Gilliam's first hit with Kansas City (36-35).

Hayden Jones followed up a Lincoln sacrifice fly with a home run to give Kansas City a 2-1 advantage in the third. The blast to left field marked Jones' seventh homer for the Monarchs.

Giambrone made Lincoln (28-46) pay one inning later. The KC second baseman blasted a home run to left field to make it 3-1 Monarchs.

The Monarchs got two crucial insurance runs in the eighth inning. A Lincoln error on a Gilliam pop fly allowed Ross Adolph to score from left field to restore KC's two-run advantage.

Giambrone came through again four pitches later. The cleanup man dispatched an RBI single to the outfield grass to score Frankie Tostado, boosting the Monarchs' lead to 5-3.

Lincoln would get a run back in the eighth off a Kyle Battle home run, but Kansas City responded one inning later.

Josh Bissonette delivered his first home run of the season, clearing the left-center field wall to give Kansas City a 6-3 edge.

Bissonette has now recorded a hit in his last six games and has reached base safely in his last seven.

KC has now homered nine times since the All-Star Break.

A.J. Alexy (3) fanned two to earn his third save in nine days.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs wrap up their series at Haymarket Park Sunday at 1:05 p.m.. RHP Duncan Snider gets the ball for Kansas City against Lincoln's LHP Abdallah Aris.

