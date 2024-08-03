Sioux City Gets Revenge

GENEVA, Ill. - The Sioux City Explorers (33-38) got off to a slow start Saturday night, but they turned it around to take down the Kane County Cougars (42-32) and even the series with a 5-3 win. The Cougars scored three runs in the first, but Sioux City starter Joey Murray (4-5) came back and helped keep Kane County off the board the rest of the way.

The Explorers started the offense early with Sioux City's Scott Ota picking up an RBI double off Kane County starter Garrett Williams (1-3), sending home Daniel Lingua and giving the X's a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars returned fire in the bottom of the first, taking a 2-1 lead on Claudio Finol's RBI single off Sioux City starter Joey Murray. Kane County extended that to a 3-1 advantage later in the frame when Armond Upshaw was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the top of the fourth, the X's really put it together, making it a one-run game when Sioux City's Jake Ortega picked up an RBI single off Kane County's Williams. Kane County's AJ Jones relieved Williams, but the Explorers managed to tie it 3-3 on Daniel Montano's RBI single. The next plate appearance, the X's took a 4-3 lead when Sioux City's John Nogowski hit his own RBI single off Kane County's Jones, sending home Ortega.

The Explorers kept the momentum alive in the top of the fifth, adding another run when Kane County's Jones threw a wild pitch, allowing Sioux City's Cameron Cannon to score and extending the X's lead to 5-3.

Sioux City's bullpen took over for Murray to begin the sixth inning and from there, Brandon Brosher and Zach Willeman combined for three scoreless.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the X's turned to Kyle Marman, and he came up big, striking out two batters in a perfect frame to earn the save (12).

The Explorers will continue their seven-game road trip with the rubber match of the three-game series against the Kane County Cougars Sunday August 4 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois. The first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

