Cougar Bats Quieted on Saturday

August 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Sioux City Explorers pitching staff held the Kane County Cougars off the board for the final eight innings, allowing the X's to even the series with a 5-3 win over the Cougars on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. More than 6,800 fans were in attendance for "Hawaiian Night" in Geneva.

Sioux City (33-38) took an early lead against Cougars' (42-32) starter Garrett Williams (1-3). In the top of the first, Daniel Lingua drew a lead off walk before stealing second. Two batters later, Scott Ota hit an opposite field double to score Lingua for the first run of the ballgame.

The Cougars quickly responded in the bottom of the first against Joey Murray (4-5). The Sioux City right-hander hit Trendon Craig with a pitch to start his night before walking Cornelius Randolph moments later. Following Randolph's walk, Jonah Davis lined an RBI single to right field to tie the game at one. Claduio Finol followed with a single of his own that scored Randolph to give the Cougars a 2-1 edge. Kane County added one more run in the frame, as Armond Upshaw was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 3-1.

Sioux City responded with their own three-run frame in the top of the fourth. To start the inning, Daniel Perez drew a walk and Osvaldo Martinez singled. Two batters Later, Jake Ortega singled to drive in Perez and pull the Explorers within a run. Following Ortega's single, AJ Jones entered on the mound for the Cougars. After recording a fly out, Jones surrendered back-to-back singles to Daniel Montano and John Nogowski that each scored a run to put Sioux City in front 4-3.

Helped by an error, the Explorers added another run in the fifth to push the lead to 5-3. After gaining the two-run lead, the Explorers pitching staff quieted the Cougar bats. Despite surrendering three runs early, Murray earned the win by pitching four scoreless frames after the first. In relief of Murray, Brandon Brosher, Zach Willeman, and Kyle Marman combined to hold the Cougars scoreless for the final four innings. Marman earned the save with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Explorers on Sunday afternoon. Sioux City will send left-hander Jared Weatherbee (5-4, 4.55 ERA) to the mound, while fellow lefty Tommy Sommer (3-1, 3.22 ERA) will go for the Cougars. Following tomorrow's series finale, the Cougars will have three games remaining in the homestand through Thursday, August 8th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

