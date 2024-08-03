'Dogs Fall Victim to Four Monarchs Homers

August 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (28-46) get a taste of their own medicine as Kansas City (36-35) homers four times to beat Lincoln 6-3.

RHP Cam Wynne started for the third time this season going 5.0 innings giving up four hits, and three earned runs all on homers, no walks, and striking out a career-high nine batters. That marks back-to-back starts for Lincoln with at least eight strikeouts.

INF Spencer Henson put together another multi-hit performance going 2-for-4 with two singles and scoring a run.

OF Kyle Battle homered for the second time in as many games, he now has hits in seven of his first eight games in Lincoln.

The Monarchs homered with two outs in the top of the first innings for the second night in a row to take an early lead over Lincoln.

Lincoln responded with an INF Drew Devine sacrifice fly that scored Henson to tie the ball game. Kansas City would homer again in the third and fourth innings to extend a 3-1 lead.

In the sixth, the Saltdogs cut the lead to one as INF Alex Baeza scored on a wild pitch. However, it was an error in the top of the eighth that would've ended the inning translating into two runs for the Monarchs to take a 5-2 lead.

Battle would homer to bring Lincoln a run closer in the eighth but the fourth KC homer of the night in the ninth would put it away as Lincoln dropped game two by a final of 6-3.

The Saltdogs go for their second consecutive home series win on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

