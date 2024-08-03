DockHounds' Win Streak Snapped by RedHawks

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds saw their six-game winning streak snapped Saturday night as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks clipped the DockHounds 6-1 in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Lake Country's offense fizzled out as the RedHawks' starter tallied eight strikeouts in six innings. The DockHounds' lone run came in the sixth following a Blake Tiberi sacrifice fly.

While the bats went silent, the starting pitching was impressive yet again. Luke Hansel dominated early and often as he went 5 Ã¢..." innings with six strikeouts. Hansel allowed just two runs.

With the DockHounds trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Fargo-Moorhead strung together several hits and led to a four-run blow-up inning. That insurance deflated the DockHounds enough to sink the historic winning streak.

Lake Country will look to rebound and take the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

