DockHounds' Win Streak Snapped by RedHawks
August 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds saw their six-game winning streak snapped Saturday night as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks clipped the DockHounds 6-1 in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.
Lake Country's offense fizzled out as the RedHawks' starter tallied eight strikeouts in six innings. The DockHounds' lone run came in the sixth following a Blake Tiberi sacrifice fly.
While the bats went silent, the starting pitching was impressive yet again. Luke Hansel dominated early and often as he went 5 Ã¢..." innings with six strikeouts. Hansel allowed just two runs.
With the DockHounds trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Fargo-Moorhead strung together several hits and led to a four-run blow-up inning. That insurance deflated the DockHounds enough to sink the historic winning streak.
Lake Country will look to rebound and take the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 3, 2024
- Cougar Bats Quieted on Saturday - Kane County Cougars
- Four Home Runs Lift Monarchs Over Saltdogs - Kansas City Monarchs
- DockHounds' Win Streak Snapped by RedHawks - Lake Country DockHounds
- Four Home Runs Lift Monarchs Over Saltdogs - Kansas City Monarchs
- Big Sixth Inning Powers Canaries Past Winnipeg - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Big Sixth Inning Powers Canaries Past Winnipeg - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Fall Victim to Four Monarchs Homers - Lincoln Saltdogs
- DockHounds Win 6th Straight - Lake Country DockHounds
- Six-Run Outburst the Difference as Goldeyes Down Canaries - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.