Big Sixth Inning Sends Goldeyes to Defeat

WINNIPEG, MB - Scoring five times in the sixth inning, the Sioux Falls Canaries (42-30) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-2 at Blue Cross Park Saturday evening.

Sioux Falls took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when first baseman Mike Hart scored on a wild pitch. It was Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich's first wild pitch of the season, and the first run he had allowed in 24 innings, dating back to July 10 against Kansas City.

Winnipeg (40-33) went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the third. First, second baseman Dayson Croes tied the contest with a double to left field that brought in Ramón Bramasco. Croes then scored on catcher Rob Emery's single to left.

There was no further scoring until the sixth, when the Canaries crossed the plate five times on four hits and two misplays. Centre fielder Drew Mount scored on a fielding error to tie it, then Sioux Falls took the lead when third baseman Ernny Ordoñez singled to left field to drive in Hart. Catcher Scott Combs knocked in second baseman Trevor Achenbach to make the score 4-2. Ordoñez scored on left fielder Liam Spence's double to left to increase the Canaries' lead to 5-2 before Combs came in on an infield single off the bat of shortstop Jordan Barth.

Ty Culbreth (W, 10-1) became the first ten game winner in the American Association. He went seven innings and gave up two runs on 11 hits.

Matulovich (L, 8-3) exited in the sixth inning after surrendering six runs - three earned - on only four hits. He struck out seven to increase his league-leading total to 109 on the season.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CDT Sunday. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (6-3, 3.18 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes while southpaw Neil Lang (3-0, 3.04 ERA) will take the mound for Sioux Falls.

