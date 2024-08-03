DockHounds Win 6th Straight

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The historic week for the Lake Country DockHounds continued Friday night as the team set a new franchise record for consecutive wins. Lake Country defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 2-1 at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

"The 'Hounds are hot and they are staying hot," said Lake Country starting pitcher Jon Duplantier.

After handling the Gary SouthShore RailCats earlier this week, the DockHounds continued their winning ways thanks to a dominant performance by Duplantier. His remarkable start included 12 strikeouts in just six innings.

Alan Carter's reaction to the performance?

"He's a big leaguer, period," Carter said.

The former major leaguer showed his composure after a surprising first inning. After Duplantier walked a batter, a tailor-made double-play was thrown away. It allowed the RedHawks to score their lone run of the game. Duplantier limited the damage but wished he could have done more.

"That was uncharacteristic, and I should have done better," Duplantier said. "I felt disappointed in-between innings and thought I shouldn't have allowed that run. I knew I needed to refocus and shut them down for the rest of the game."

Which he did.

Lake Country fans have been treated to impressive pitching over the past four games, and Duplantier's outing might be the most impressive of them all.

With Lake Country in search of its first playoff appearance, the DockHounds have now won six games in a row. But the historic feat has a greater impact within the clubhouse.

"It means more because we've won six in a row following the All-Star break," Duplantier said. "Not only that, but we're doing it with a lot of new guys in the clubhouse. That's been the most impressive part, and that's credit to those new guys."

However, the difference-maker offensively was not a new player. Curtis Terry has continued to remind the DockHounds fans of his impact after being reacquired earlier this season. Terry hit his eighth home run of the season at a pivotal moment in the game. With the score tied at 1-1 and a pitcher's duel in progress, Terry delivered.

Over the past four days, Terry has been one of the notable players putting in extra work on the field. After working with hitting coach Dave Pano for nearly two hours before the game, he has seen great results.

"I think today's performance is due to the extra work we've been putting in off the field," Terry said. "I'm just trying to get better each day, so whatever the outcome is on the field, it's whatever. As long as I'm improving every day, that's all that matters to me."

With the DockHounds rolling, they will look to maintain their momentum against Fargo-Moorhead at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

