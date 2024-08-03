Big Sixth Inning Powers Canaries Past Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored five runs in the sixth inning on Saturday and Ty Culbreth became the team's first ten-win pitcher since 2013 as the Birds topped Winnipeg 6-2 at Blue Cross Park.

Sioux Falls loaded the bases in the second inning and Mike Hart scored on a wild pitch but the Goldeyes responded with a pair of two-out RBI hits in the third.

The Birds sent ten batters to the plate in the top of the sixth. Trevor Achenbach reached on an error to tie the game before Ernny Ordonez put Sioux Falls in front for good with a run-scoring single. Scott Combs, Liam Spence and Jordan Barth all added RBI hits before Winnipeg could escape the jam.

Ordonez finished with three hits in his Canaries debut. Culbreth allowed two runs over seven innings to earn his league-leading tenth win. He's the first Canaries pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a single season since Kyle Ruwe and Ben Moore both did so in 2013. The Birds are now 42-30 overall and return to action Sunday at 1:00pm.

