Forward Roman Uchyn Returns to IceMen for 2019-20 Season

September 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Roman Uchyn for the 2019-20 season.

Uchyn, 25, initially joined the Icemen prior to the start of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 6-2, 190-pound forward logged an assist in five playoff appearances with the Icemen this past spring. In addition, Uchyn also recorded 33 points (15g, 18a) in 31 games played during his senior season at St. Norbert College (NCHA).

Uchyn totaled 91 points in (48g, 43a) in 118 collegiate games at St. Norbert. The Chicago, Illinois native compiled 56 points in 90 NAHL contests with Corpus Christi Ice Rays, Coulee Region Chill and the Lone Star Brahmas. Uchyn (pronounced YOU-chin) also collected 16 points in 54 appearances with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers (2012-2014).

Uchyn joins Dajon Mingo (D), Everett Clark (F), Garret Ross (F), Chase Witala (F), Jakob Reichert (F), Shane Walsh (F) and Dalton Thrower (D) as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

