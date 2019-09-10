Mariners Send Klimek to South Carolina

September 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have traded defenseman Jordan Klimek to the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Tuesday. It's the second time this offseason Klimek has been dealt after the Mariners acquired his rights from the Kansas City Mavericks last month.

Klimek is a 24-year-old defenseman from Langley, B.C. who was a rookie for the Kansas City Mavericks last season. In 66 games, he scored six goals and added 12 assists. In the postseason, Klimek appeared in six games, with one assist. Klimek played his college hockey at Northern Michigan, graduating in 2018.

On August 5th, the Mariners traded defensemen Derek Pratt and Garrett Cecere to Kansas City to acquire Klimek's rights. Eight days later, he signed a standard player contract with Maine.

South Carolina now owes the Mariners a player in the form of a future consideration.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs, and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th, with a special "Opening Night Pack" available through September 13th. More information is available at MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.