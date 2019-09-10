Oilers Re-Sign Eric Drapluk

September 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Eric Drapluk for the 2019-20 season.

Drapluk, 27, returns to Tulsa for his fourth full season with the Oilers, posting 30 points (9G, 21A) in 67 regular season games last season. His nine goals and +13 rating were both career highs. Drapluk continued his excellent play into the playoffs, recording 13 points (2G, 11A) in 20 postseason contests.

"Getting Drapluk back is great for us," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's been consistent night-in-night-out, and he's a great teammate. He's passionate about the game, he's a great competitor and he's talented. He's going to get the chance to attend an AHL camp, and to finally get the eyes on him that he deserves. He's grown into a great player that still has upside to his game, which he proved with another strong performance last season."

The 6'1, 190 lbs. defenseman has 83 points (21G, 62A) in 219 career ECHL games, all with the Oilers. Drapluk initially joined the team out of Lake Superior State University at the conclusion of the 2015-16 college season. Drapluk becomes the second Lake Superior State Laker on the roster, joining veteran defenseman Steven Kaunisto on the blue line.

Prior to his time at Lake Superior State University, the Pembroke Pines, FL native spent two seasons in the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill, captaining the team in 2011-12 - a season in which he was named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Team.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.