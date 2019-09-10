Beaudry and Hodge Set to Return for Opening Weekend

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the next two members of the 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship Rush team that will return for the opening weekend celebration of their title. Goaltender Miguel Beaudry and forward Brendon Hodge will be present for the championship festivities in Rapid City as the Rush open the 2019-20 ECHL season against the Utah Grizzlies on October 25th and 26th.

Beaudry and Hodge join teammates Danny Battochio, Cody Bostock, Derek Campbell, Brendan Cook, Luke Erickson, Gio Flamminio, Dave Grimson, Colt King, Corey Laurysen, Jamie VanderVeeken, and Blaine Jarvis' family from the 2009-10 Rapid City Rush in attending the opening weekend festivities.

Follow the link to buy your tickets for the Opening Weekend series against the Grizzlies, and to see the 2010 CHL Champion Alumni Team here: http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rush1.

Beaudry was a member of the inaugural Rapid City Rush in 2008-09, and remained with the team for the 2009-10 season. The 5'10", 175-pound net-minder appeared in 29 games, and posted a 15-9-3 record along with a 3.28 GAA and .896 SV%. In the playoffs, he backstopped an additional four games, starting one, and went 0-1-0 with a 3.04 GAA and .877 SV%.

"In many ways, this seems like a lifetime ago because so much in my life has changed since then, but it's been pretty surreal," Beaudry discussed of the 10th anniversary celebration. "Being a part of something new and building it from the ground up was really special. The night we won the championship, I immediately flashed back to that home-opener in 2008 when we shut out Colorado. The building was packed, and it was one of the greatest experiences of my life.

"I think playing sports, everyone imagines leaving after a championship to leave on a high," Beaudry reminisced. "I made my decision to retire long before we won the championship, which is why that year was so special. It was my last go at it, so it was important for me to enjoy every last minute of it. Rapid City was amazing. My wife and I always reflect on my time in the Black Hills, and wish it could've lasted longer. I haven't returned to Rapid City since the banner raising ceremony, so I'm anxious to get back and celebrate with the community."

Hailing from Verner, Ontario, Beaudry retired following the 2009-10 season, concluding a professional career of seven seasons, all played in the CHL. Lifetime, he boasts a record of 121-116-30 with a 3.07 GAA, .911 SV%, and 13 shutouts in 285 games with the New Mexico Scorpions, Memphis RiverKings, Austin Ice Bats, and the Rapid City Rush. Twice in his career, he was called up to the American Hockey League with the Houston Aeros and Rochester Americans. Prior to playing professionally, Beaudry played four seasons in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves and Mississauga IceDogs. Following his retirement, he served as Sudbury's Goaltending Coach from 2013-2017.

Hodge came to the Rush in the 2009-10 CHL season after having recently played for the Tulsa Oilers for two seasons. Then a seven-year professional, the 6'2", 200-pound forward averaged nearly a point-per-game pace with the Rush, registering 23 goals, 34 assists, and 57 points in 61 games, finishing in the top-five in all offensive categories. In the playoffs, Hodge added another 12 points (3g-9ast) in all 17 playoff games. Hodge's shining playoff moment came in Game 2 of the 2010 Finals against the Allen Americans. Trailing 1-0 in the series, Hodge recorded a three-assist performance, including a helper on Blaine Jarvis' game-winning goal 4:17 into overtime to split the first two games of the Finals.

"Ten years has gone by way too fast. It really doesn't feel that long ago that we were hoisting the cup and passing it around on the ice," Hodge remarked of the Rush's 2010 CHL Championship. "That team was the most talented I played on in my career. It didn't matter who you were playing with on any night: someone different would always chip in to help us win. That championship was a highlight of my career, especially winning in front of, and sharing the moment with my father, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion. It is still a very special moment for me.

"After I retired, I decided to move to Rapid City because my wife is from here, and I had a head coaching opportunity with a junior hockey team in Wyoming for three years. I am grateful that those three years have now turned into a head coaching position with the Rushmore Thunder," Hodge continued. "I will always remember the great support we received as a team from the fans in Rapid City. To all of you, all I can say is thank you. You guys are the most passionate fans I have ever played in front of."

A native of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Hodge recently accepted a position as the Varsity Boys Head Coach and Director of Player Development for the Rushmore Hockey Association. After the championship season, he played an additional three seasons, one with the Rush and two with the Texas/Fort Worth Brahmas, before retiring following the 2012-13 season. In total, Hodge played in both the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers and Stockton Thunder, and the CHL with the Oilers, Brahmas, and Rush across 10 seasons, compiling 161 goals, 254 assists, and 415 points in 567 games. Prior to playing professionally, Hodge, the son of two-time Stanley Cup Champion Ken Hodge of the Boston Bruins, was a standout at SUNY-Plattsburgh in the NCAA-III ranks, earning 161 points (67g-94ast) in 119 games. Before accepting his current role with Rushmore Hockey Association, he served as the Head Coach of the Gilette Wild in the NA3HL.

