Stingrays Acquire Defender Jordan Klimek from Maine

September 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a trade with the Maine Mariners Tuesday to acquire defenseman Jordan Klimek for the upcoming 2019-20 season in exchange for future considerations.

Klimek, 24, spent his rookie professional season with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2018-19 before an offseason deal moved his rights to Maine last month on Aug. 5. The Langley, British Columbia native then agreed to terms with the Mariners just over a week later (Aug. 13).

Measuring 5-foot-11 inches and 185-pounds, Klimek led all of Kansas City's skaters with a +14 rating last season while suiting up for 66 games and scoring 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). He then appeared in six postseason contests with the club in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, adding one assist.

"We're really excited for the opportunity to add a guy like Jordan to our roster," said Stingrays Head Coach Steve Bergin. "We played against him multiple times last year when he was with Kansas City and really liked what we saw. He's a guy that can play in all situations for us and he will play a big part in solidifying our defense this year."

Klimek had a four-year collegiate career at Northern Michigan University from 2014-18 and served as an alternate captain during his senior season when he posted 18 points in 43 games for the Wildcats with three goals and 15 assists. The defender was also named to the WCHA's All-Academic Team after his sophomore season in 2015-16.

Before attending school, Klimek played in the USHL for the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2013-14 season and suited up for 60 games over two campaigns with the BCHL's Surrey Eagles where he helped the club to a BCHL Championship title in 2013.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

