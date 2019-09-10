Forward Shane Conacher Re-Joins Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have re-signed forward Shane Conacher for the 2019-20 season.

Conacher returns to Glens Falls to play in his third season as a member of the Adirondack Thunder. The 5'11, 174-pound forward recorded 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 43 games during an emotional year. The 25-year-old was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer and missed a portion of the season but returned to score the tying goal against the Worcester Railers on March 8th, 2019 during the Thunder's Stick it to Cancer Weekend.

Conacher first came to the Thunder after being re-assigned by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League in 2017-18. The Burlington, ON native went on to lead Adirondack in points that season, posting 63 points (20 goals, 43 assists) in 55 games and finishing with a +10 rating.

"I'm glad to be able to return to Glens Falls. I think it is the best place to play in the ECHL," Conacher said. "Alex (Loh) has put together a team that I think can bring home the Kelly Cup. He is a hockey genius and with Pete Dineen's experience and passion for the game, it makes for a really solid combo behind the bench. The community in Glens Falls is one of a kind and the fans make it such a fun place to play. They are just as passionate about winning as we are. It's going to be a fun year and I can't wait to get back to Cool Insuring Arena."

Conacher turned pro with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL following his senior season at Canisius College in 2015-16 and played in seven games (2 goals, 1 assist). He would then sign with the Marlies for his first full professional season in 2016-17, splitting time between Toronto and their ECHL affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears. While in college at Canisius, Conacher notched 106 points (37 goals, 69 assists) in 108 games played throughout his three seasons. He was named to the NCAA's AHA First All-Star Team in 2015-16.

