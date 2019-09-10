Five Fuel Players Named to Blackhawks Training Camp Roster
September 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CHICAGO - The National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks announced their 2019 Training Camp roster on Tuesday afternoon. Five former Indy Fuel players - forward Nathan Noel, defenseman Jack Ramsey and goaltenders Collin Delia, Matt Tomkins and Kevin Lankinen - will be participating in this year's camp, which opens Friday, September 13 at Fifth Third Arena.
Noel, Delia and Lankinen enter the 2019-20 season under contract with the Blackhawks while Tomkins and Ramsey both signed with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. Tomkins played the 2018-19 season with the Fuel while Lankinen and Ramsey both played a handful of games in Indy. After becoming the first Fuel alumni to play for the Blackhawks in 2018, Collin Delia split the 2018-19 season with Chicago and Rockford appearing in 16 NHL games.
The training camp roster includes a total of 55 players, 32 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders. The Blackhawks Training Camp Festival kicks off Sunday morning with a scrimmage at the United Center.
Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale!
