Celebrity Bartending at Beverly Hills Tavern September 20

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday Head Coach Kirk MacDonald will be a celebrity bartender for Berks County's Real Men Wear Pink Campaign at Jimmy G's Beverly Hills Tavern on Fri., Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m. All fans are invited and cash tips given to Coach MacDonald go directly to breast cancer research and awareness.

Upcoming Schedule

Fri., Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m.: Real Men Wear Pink Celebrity Bartending with Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Jimmy G's Beverly Hills Tavern (710 Old Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring)

All cash tips for Coach MacDonald directly benefit the American Cancer Society and breast cancer awareness

Fans invited

Tues., Sept. 24 from 6-7 p.m.: Royals Radio Recon at Jimmy G's Railroad House

Jimmy G's Railroad House (152 Woodrow Avenue, Sinking Spring)

Special guest: Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Win tickets/prizes at the show

Listen live at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.

