Celebrity Bartending at Beverly Hills Tavern September 20
September 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday Head Coach Kirk MacDonald will be a celebrity bartender for Berks County's Real Men Wear Pink Campaign at Jimmy G's Beverly Hills Tavern on Fri., Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m. All fans are invited and cash tips given to Coach MacDonald go directly to breast cancer research and awareness.
Upcoming Schedule
Fri., Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m.: Real Men Wear Pink Celebrity Bartending with Head Coach Kirk MacDonald
Jimmy G's Beverly Hills Tavern (710 Old Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring)
All cash tips for Coach MacDonald directly benefit the American Cancer Society and breast cancer awareness
Fans invited
Tues., Sept. 24 from 6-7 p.m.: Royals Radio Recon at Jimmy G's Railroad House
Jimmy G's Railroad House (152 Woodrow Avenue, Sinking Spring)
Special guest: Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald
Win tickets/prizes at the show
Listen live at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals
Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.
The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.
Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.
For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.
