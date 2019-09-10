Beast Sign Playmaker Sparks for 2019-20 Season

September 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have signed forward Lindsay Sparks to an SPC for the 2019-20 season.

Sparks, 29, spent the previous campaign overseas with both Sodertalje SK in Sweden and the Herning Blue Fox in Denmark. He suited up in 33 games between the two clubs.

The native of Oakville, Ontario, Sparks is very familiar with the ECHL and has made stops with the Fort Wayne Komets, South Carolina Stingrays, Greenville Road Warriors, Cincinnati Cyclones, Missouri Mavericks, Orlando Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush and Atlanta Gladiators.

He's been a consistent and dynamic presence during his ECHL tenure and has amassed 73 goals and 132 assists for 205 total points over the course of 252 games played.

Sparks as also spent time in the American Hockey League with the Tucson Roadrunners and the Providence Bruins. He's mustered four points through 27 AHL games.

Prior to beginning his ECHL career, Sparks suited up for the University of Michigan in the NCAA.

He would go on to win a NCAA (CCHA) Championship in 2009-10 before adding an NCAA (CCHA) Regular Season Championship to his trophy case the following year.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.