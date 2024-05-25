Fort Wayne Sweeps Doubleheader Against Lansing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - On Dino Night, the TinCaps gave their fans something to roar about. The 'Caps beat the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) twice on Saturday evening at Parkview Field with 7,604 fans in attendance. Friday night's game was suspended in the top of the second inning due to weather and resumed on Saturday as the first game of a doubleheader. Fort Wayne (21-23) beat Lansing (21-23), 4-3, in game one, and, 7-1, in the seven-inning game two.

The Lugnuts got on the board first in game one, scoring two runs in the second inning. But the 'Caps quickly bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the second. Left fielder Lucas Dunn hit a two-run home run, his second of the season, to tie the game. Soon after, designated hitter Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) hit a sacrifice fly to score shortstop Nik McClaughry and take a 3-2 lead.

The offense stalled until the eighth inning when Dunn doubled for his fourth hit of the game. Right fielder Kai Murphy followed that up with an RBI double to bring him in and score the TinCaps' fourth run.

The Fort Wayne bullpen held it down all game long. After picking up the suspended game in the second inning, Ruben Galindo got the ball to start things off and tossed 1 â  scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Manuel Castro continued the effort by going 2 â  innings without allowing a hit or a run. David Morgan threw a scoreless inning, and Francis Peña finished it with two more innings of one-run ball for the save.

After winning game one 4-3, the 'Caps got back into action around 8pm. Game two started off with a bang. The Fort Wayne offense exploded for five first-inning runs. Murphy led off with a single and center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) doubled to kick things off. First baseman Anthony Vilar knocked Murphy in and shortstop Jay Beshears hit an RBI single to bring Bush Jr. home. After third baseman Devin Ortiz walked, left fielder Tyler Robertson and Dunn each notched run-scoring singles to take a 5-1 Fort Wayne lead at the end of the first. The TinCaps tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning on a two-run double from Salas.

On the mound, starter Dylan Lesko (No. 3 Padres prospect) went five innings, allowed one run, and struck out six. Relievers Ryan Och and Bradgley Rodriguez (No. 28 Padres prospect) shut the door with two scoreless innings to end it.

The 'Caps have won nine of their last 10 games.

Next Game: Sunday, May 26 vs. Lansing (6:35 pm)

- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Henry Baez (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Lugnuts probable starter: RHP Grant Judkins

