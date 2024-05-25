Wild Series Continues as Sky Carp Fall 9-8

MIDLAND, Mich.- The Sky Carp and Loons continued their wacky series with another thriller Saturday night.

The two teams played their fourth straight game that lasted exactly 10 innings, with the Loons moving to 3-1 in that department with a 9-8 victory.

For the second time this week, the Loons hit a game-tying three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. This time, it was Sam Mongelli who did the trick with his first home run of the season.

The Loons built a 5-0 lead, four of those coming in the first inning, before the Sky Carp mounted a comeback. Mark Coley got things started with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Later that frame, Johnny Olmstead cut the deficit to 5-4 with a sacrifice fly.

Sam Praytor vaulted the Sky Carp in front with a three-run homer in the eighth inning, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead as the team fell to 2-8 on the road trip.

GAME NOTABLES

Ike Buxton got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed five runs (four earned) in 4 2-3 innings.

Josh Zamora extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double.

