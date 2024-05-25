South Bend's Big Second Inning Beats Wisconsin

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs scored eight runs in the second inning and cruised to a 13-1 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field. The loss was the third straight for the Rattlers, their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Cubs (18-26) took control of the game in the bottom of the second inning. Six of the eight runs they scored came after two outs.

Felix Stevens and Ethan Hearn each singled to start the inning. They pulled a double steal to put runners on second and third with no outs. Wisconsin starting pitcher Yujanyer Herrera got the first out on a strikeout. Then, Brian Kalmer hit a hard grounder to third. Jadher Areinamo made a quick move to his left to field the ball. Stevens was heading for the plate on contact, but Areinamo's throw home beat him there by a fraction. However, the ball popped out of catcher Matt Wood's glove on the slide by Stevens for a 1-0 lead.

Parker Chavers followed with an RBI single. Herrera got the second out on a flyout. The third out was going to take some time.

Reivaj Garcia and Pedro Ramirez had consecutive RBI singles. Ramirez was running on a pitch to Jonathan Long and scored all the way from first on a two-run single to right by Long. Then, Herrera hit Stevens to put two runners on base. Hearn was next, and he hit a high fly to right. Terence Doston lost the ball in the Sun at the last moment and the ball dropped off his glove to let two runs score.

South Bend added to their lead in the third inning on a two-out, RBI single by Garcia.

Wisconsin (27-17) scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning with Jadher Areinamo once again doing the honors. Areinamo reached on an infield single to extend his current hitting streak to seven games. With Matt Wood at the plate, Cubs starting pitcher Will Sanders wanted a different baseball. Sanders threw the baseball to the Cubs dugout without time being called. This allowed Areinamo to be granted third on a two-base error. Areinamo would eventually score on a two-out wild pitch by Sanders.

Areinamo has had a hand in eight of the ten runs scored by Wisconsin in this series with the Cubs. He has scored three and knocked in five. During his hitting streak, which matches the longest of the season by a Rattler, Areinamo is 10-for-26.

The Cubs weren't finished. They would score four runs in the fourth inning off Jake Polancic. A bases-loaded walk to Parker Chavers allowed the first run to score. A wild pitch put the second run across. Ed Howard capped the inning - and the scoring in the game - with a two-out, two run double.

Eleven of the Cubs thirteen runs in the game were scored after there were two outs in an inning.

Sanders went five innings, allowed the one unearned run, scattered five hits, walked none, and struck out four to earn his first professional win.

Relievers Aaron Rund, Craig Yoho, and Yerlin Rodriguez combined to work four scoreless innings from the Wisconsin bullpen. Rund pitched two scoreless frames. Yoho worked a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts. Rodriguez tossed a perfect eighth.

South Bend clinched the series with the win as they have won four of the first five games in the set. This was the first road series loss of the season for the Timber Rattlers.

The series finale is Sunday evening at Four Winds Field. The Timber Rattlers have named Alexander Cornielle (3-1, 3.31) as their starter. The Cubs will counter with Tyler Schlaffer (0-1, 5.63). Game time is 6:05 PM CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:45pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App .

R H E

WIS 000 100 000 - 1 6 1

SB 081 400 00x - 13 13 2

WP: Will Sanders (1-1)

LP: Yujanyer Herrera (1-1)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 4,637

