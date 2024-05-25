Four-Run Comeback Completed by Third Loons Walk-off Winner of the Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - It was the fourth straight night the Great Lakes Loons (25-19) and the Beloit Sky Carp (20-23) went ten innings. To get there, Great Lakes scored four unanswered. Sam Mongelli's three-run homer tied it in the ninth, and Noah Miller singled home the placed runner in the tenth. A 9-8 win on a 75-degree sunny Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

After trailing through the first seven innings, Beloit scored four runs bringing an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Nevin and Thayron Liranzo each singled, which put runners on the corners, with one out. Sam Mongelli, then stepped up and mashed the game-tying home run. Mongelli's first of the season was pummeled 413 feet and 105 mph off the bat.

In the tenth, Livan Reinoso was granted a second inning. The right-hander caught a comebacker, which doubled up the placed runner. A flyout ended the inning, meaning all the Loons needed one. In the bottom half, Jake Vogel bunted the runner over. Noah Miller then first pitch swinging sliced a ball up the right field line, his second walk-off of the season.

Both teams in the contest were fueled by the power. Great Lakes posted a four spot in the first. Kyle Nevin ripped a two-run single. Then Chris Newell homered... again. His third straight game with a deep fly, a solo shot 349 feet inside, of the left-field foul pole. Newell added to his already multi-homer lead atop the Midwest League, tonight hitting his 14th.

Jerming Rosario delivered five dominant innings, striking out a season-high eight batters. The Sky Carp had just one hit up until the sixth. Yiddi Cappe and Jake Thompson singled to start the frame. Then Mark Coley II went yard, crushing a ball 394 feet and 100 off the bat. It ended Rosario's night. Beloit tacked on another off Madison Jeffrey to pull within one.

Before the Loons' three-run game-tying homer, Beloit had one of their own. Sam Praytor went opposite field off Brandon Neeck. Franklin De La Paz put on two with a single and walk.

Rounding Things Out

Four extra-inning games are the most in a series in Loons' history.

Up Next

With a 3-2 series lead, the Loons go for a series win tomorrow Sunday, May 26th. The Loons will don Saginaw Spirit inspired jersey sweaters with the 2024 Memorial Cup in town. Spirit Memorial Cup Day is presented by Applebee's.

