Chiefs Score Four Times in the Eighth, Top Kernels 6-2

May 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, IL - Peoria rallied to score four times in the bottom of the eighth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie en route to a 6-2 win over Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

After dropping the last two games in the series, Peoria got on the board first Saturday. To lead off the second, Michael Curialle crushed a solo home run to put the Chiefs on top 1-0.

In the fifth, Peoria doubled its lead. William Sullivan singled to begin the inning, and after a groundout moved him to second, he scored on a Brody Moore single to make it a 2-0 game.

Those two runs, however, were the only two allowed by Kernels starter Darren Bowen on the night. Bowen posted a season-high six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

In the top of the sixth, Cedar Rapids got on the board. After a groundout to begin the inning, Rubel Cespedes blasted his sixth home run of the season to cut the Peoria lead to 2-1.

In the top of the seventh, Agustin Ruiz doubled to begin the frame. A batter later, he scored from second on a Jose Salas bunt single when no one covered home to tie the game at 2-2. After Misael Urbina singled and Luke Keaschall walked, Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with just one out in the inning. But Tyler Bradt came on out of the Peoria bullpen and got a popout and a strikeout to get the Chiefs out of the inning to keep the game tied 2-2.

Peoria took advantage in the bottom of the eighth. With one out in the frame, three straight singles put the Chiefs on top 3-2 and put two runners on base for Joshua Baez, who lifted a three-run home run over the wall in center field to extend the lead to 6-2, the score which would be the final.

The loss is Cedar Rapids' second of the series and drops the Kernels to 27-16 on the season. The final game in the set in Peoria is scheduled for Sunday night at 6:35, with Jeremy Lee making his Kernels debut opposite Cooper Hjerpe.

