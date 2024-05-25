Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

May 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dragons GameDay

Saturday, May 25, 2024 l Game # 44

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-22) at Quad Cities River Bandits (20-23)

LH T.J. Sikkema (1-1, 5.40) vs. RH Henry Williams (1-1, 4.64)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliates of the Kansas City Royals) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have won three straight games to match their longest winning streak of the season (fourth time). They have won eight of their last 11 games. Quad Cities has lost 11 of their last 12.

Last Game: Dayton 2, Quad Cities 0. Sal Stewart hit the first pitch of the game for a home run and Dragons pitchers Johnathan Harmon, Joseph Menefee, and Andrew Moore combined for a four-hit shutout. The game featured two rain delays totaling one hour, 18 minutes. Harmon went the first five innings to earn his first win of the season, allowing just two baserunners (both on singles). Moore earned his first save with three scoreless innings, striking out five.

Current Series (May 22-26 at Quad Cities): Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .272 batting average (34 for 125); 4.5 runs/game (18 R, 4 G); 2 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.09 ERA (32 IP, 11 ER); 4 errors.

In the Standings: The Dragons are in fifth place, 3 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Team Notes

A win tonight would get the Dragons back to the .500 mark for the first time since they were 6-6 on April 18.

Over the last two games, Dragons pitchers have allowed just one run in 18 innings, surrendering only seven hits with six walks and 25 strikeouts.

The Dragons current batting average in the series (.272) and ERA in the series (3.09) would both rank first for any series in 2024.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart has a seven-game hitting streak. Over his last nine games, he is batting .433 (13 for 30) with one home runs, six RBI, three doubles, and six walks with a .541 OBP.

Cade Hunter over his last 11 games is batting .324 (11 for 34) with four doubles and six walks with a .439 OBP.

Hector Rodriguez has four straight two-hit games. In the current series, he is 8 for 17 (.471) with one double and two RBI.

Jay Allen II is third in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.569) and fourth in OPS (.984).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just one run in 17 innings. His final May start will come Sunday.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11 innings, with 19 strikeouts and only three hits.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed three straight scoreless outings covering 7.1 innings (1-0, 1 Sv), allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 26 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78) at Quad Cities RH Shane Panzini (1-1, 4.45)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

