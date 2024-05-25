TinCaps Take Two, 4-3 and 7-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-23) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (21-23) twice on Saturday night at Parkview Field, winning the continuation of Friday's suspended game, 4-3, before cruising to a 7-1 seven-inning victory in the nightcap.

The TinCaps have won four of the first five games in the six-game series.

The suspended game resumed in the second inning with the Lugnuts leading 2-0 with the bases loaded and two outs, but things turned in a flash: reliever Ruben Galíndo struck out Henry Bolte to end the Lansing threat, and Lucas Dunn hit a two-run homer in a three-run bottom of the second inning to give the TinCaps the lead.

Galíndo, Manuel Castro, David Morgan and Francis Peña combined to blank the Lugnuts from the third through the eighth innings, and Kai Murphy supplied an important insurance run with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth off Hunter Breault.

In the ninth, Jonny Butler led off with an infield single and took second on a Peña throwing error. Two batters later, Euribiel Ángeles doubled to right-center to pull the Lugnuts within one and put the tying run in scoring position. But Peña retired Will Simpson on a popout and Brayan Buelvas on a strikeout to secure the win for Fort Wayne.

Butler led off the nightcap with a walk, a steal of second and a steal of third, scoring on a Simpson groundout for a 1-0 lead.

But the TinCaps answered with five runs in the bottom of the first inning against Blaze Pontes, and the Lugnuts never seriously threatened afterward against No. 3 Padres prospect Dylan Lesko (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts), Ryan Och or Bradgley Rodriguez.

Pontes recovered to shut out the TinCaps over the second, third and fourth innings, and Jack Owen pitched the fifth and sixth, allowing three hits, three walks and two runs.

Right-hander Grant Judkins starts the finale at 6:35 p.m., taking on Fort Wayne right-hander Tyler Morgan.

The Lugnuts next return home from May 28-June 2 to host Peoria. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

