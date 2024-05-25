River Bandits Score 3 in 7th, Edge Dragons 4-3

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits erased a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Saturday night. The series will conclude on Sunday night; Dayton has won three of five so far.

The Dragons loss overshadowed a long three-run home run by Dayton's Ethan O'Donnell in the sixth inning that gave the Dragons the lead. Dayton fell to four games out of first place with the loss.

Game Recap:

The Dragons utilized their bullpen after Saturday's scheduled starter, Kevin Abel, was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. T.J. Sikkema worked two scoreless innings to start the game, and Easton Sikorski had his best outing of the year with four strong innings, allowing just one hit and one run with six strikeouts. Sikorski retired the last 10 batters he faced.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 when O'Donnell came to the plate with two outs in the sixth, and he blasted a home run far beyond the right field fence to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. The home run was the second of the year by O'Donnell, who has battled a shoulder injury since mid-April.

Brody Jessee replaced Sikorski to start the seventh and struggled in the inning, walking the first two batters before surrendering a game-tying two-run double to Carson Roccaforte followed by a tie-breaking RBI single to Brett Squires that gave Quad Cities a 4-3 lead. The Dragons did not have a hit over the final two innings.

Dayton finished with five hits on the night while limiting Quad Cities to four. O'Donnell's homer was the only extra base hit for the Dragons.

Despite the loss, the Dragons have won eight of their last 12 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-23) close out the six-game series with the River Bandits (21-23) on Sunday night at 7:30 pm (EDT). Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78) will start for Dayton against Shane Panzini (1-1, 4.45) of Quad Cities. The Dragons are off on Monday before opening a six-game series at Beloit on Tuesday.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

