Former Waterloo Forward Miura Signs Try-Out with Heartlanders

October 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced forward Yuki Miura has signed a try-out contract with the Iowa Heartlanders for the team's training camp, with the first team practice slated for Mon., Oct. 11 at Xtream Arena. The former Waterloo Black Hawks forward skated the last four seasons for Lake Superior State University. Last season, he scored 12 points (4g) in 29 games with the Lakers and was named the team's "Unsung Hero."

Miura (pronounced: YOO-kee MEE-yoo-rah) is a 25-year-old native of Toyko, Japan. He has competed internationally for Japan multiple times, including at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.

The Heartlanders will announce their full training camp roster and additional player signings next week ahead of the team's first-ever practice. The team has announced five player signings. Last week, the Minnesota Wild reassigned defenseman Fedor Gordeev to the Heartlanders.

Iowa officially opens the 2021-22 ECHL season on Oct. 22 against Kansas City at Xtream Arena, the first game in team history. Single-game, group and season tickets are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

The Heartlanders' AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, will host the Rockford IceHogs for an AHL preseason game Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena in the first professional hockey game in the new building, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. Tickets are available for the Fri., Oct. 8 game by calling the Heartlanders box office at 319-569-4625 or by visiting https://bit.ly/XtreamArenaPreseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.