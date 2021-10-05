Worcester Railers HC Announce Radio Partnership with Radio Worcester for 2021-22 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today a partnership with Radio Worcester that features Railers guests on air throughout the season.

Every Thursday morning at 8:35 a.m. tune in to WCRN 830 AM or www.radioworcester.com to hear from Railers coaching staff, players, and staff members to find out the latest news surrounding the team. The Railers will be the official sponsor of "Big Ben's Sports Report" on Talk of the Commonwealth with Hank Stolz and Ben White.

Railers play-by-play broadcaster, Cam McGuire, will be the first guest on the show which will air live this Thursday, Oct. 7.

About Radio Worcester

Radio Worcester's home base is at 134 Gold Street in the city of seven hills, Worcester, MA. Every day, the Radio Worcester studios are buzzing with conversations, phone calls, emails, and live texts from listeners of their flagship show Talk of the Commonwealth, led by station co-founder, Hank Stolz starting at 6 a.m. Guests appearing in-studio and virtually provide the energy and excitement you expect from Radio Worcester!

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

