Single Game Tickets on Sale this Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that single game tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 7.

Tickets start as low as $5 in the Machinists Union Local Lodge 839 Community section. Fans can purchase tickets for all games.

The 30th Anniversary Season opens with a pair of games at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder will host 36 home games from the end of October through April.

Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt, is Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Poster Schedule, presented by EMC, Oliver's Sports and Wichita Brewing Company.

On Saturday, October 30, we will conclude our 30th Anniversary Opening Weekend with the annual Toyota Block Party. Join us outside Entrances A and B for the festivities beginning at 4 p.m. The team will wear a special 30th Anniversary jersey, which will be auctioned off with details being announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

