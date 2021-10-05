Stingrays Announce LLS Fundraiser

October 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their fundraiser and awareness initiative for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) for the second consecutive season.

"The South Carolina Stingrays are making an incredible difference in the community through their partnership with Light The Night," said LLS Campaign Development Director, Justine Marpe. "We're so excited to have the Rays return for the 10th Anniversary of Lowcountry's Light The Night. We had the honor to announce them as the winners of the Ignite Team Award and the Palmetto Trophy last year, and we can't wait to see what this year holds."

The Stingrays front office staff, players, and hockey operations will be raising money in support of LLS's mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma to improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Money raised through Light The Night allows LLS to fund treatments for patients who are suffering from all forms of blood cancers.

Learn more and support the Stingrays and the LLS to see their team fundraising page.

"We have set a lofty goal this year," says Stingrays' Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Kevin Schildt. "I joined this year as an executive leader in the Lowcountry after our successful partnership last season. LLS is leading the way for cancer research and services to cancer patients, and we want to be a part of helping bring light to the darkness of cancer."

Last season, the Stingrays raised $5,235 through their LLS team page, and this year the team is looking to increase their goal to $6,000. They were even honored with the Ignite Award by the Lowcountry LLS. This recognition goes to the team who shined brightly in 2020, leaving no stone unturned when it came to fundraising efforts and showing energy, dedication and passion in the fight against cancer while embodying the hope and sense of community that Light The Night represents.

"With help from partners like the Stingrays, LLS was able to help 319 families last year with Urgent Need Financial Assistance right here in our region," says Marpe. "The Stingrays are committed to helping save lives and making a positive impact on our community. A massive thank you to the whole Stingrays team, to their leadership, and to all their amazing fans for their support!"

The light and warmth the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society generates will deliver hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness, and life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families.

The fundraiser is live now and will run through Wednesday, October 27th with multiple online raffles through the Dash Auction App for Stingrays swag going up throughout the next few weeks.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

