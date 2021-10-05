Michael Lackey Signs As Indy's First Goaltender

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed goaltender Michael Lackey to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Lackey, 24, comes to the Circle City after spending the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Solar Bears. Appearing in 24 games for the Solar Bears last season, the 6-foot-4, 214-pound goaltender registered a 3.64 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Lackey played five NCAA seasons with Harvard University and Providence College. The native of Washington, DC played in a total of 76 NCAA games earning a 2.41 goals-against average and .914 save percentage while helping the Crimson to the 2016-17 ECAC Championship.

With the signing of Lackey, the Fuel have ten forwards, four defensemen and one goaltender signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

