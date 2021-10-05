Michael Lackey Signs As Indy's First Goaltender
October 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed goaltender Michael Lackey to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.
Lackey, 24, comes to the Circle City after spending the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Solar Bears. Appearing in 24 games for the Solar Bears last season, the 6-foot-4, 214-pound goaltender registered a 3.64 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Lackey played five NCAA seasons with Harvard University and Providence College. The native of Washington, DC played in a total of 76 NCAA games earning a 2.41 goals-against average and .914 save percentage while helping the Crimson to the 2016-17 ECAC Championship.
With the signing of Lackey, the Fuel have ten forwards, four defensemen and one goaltender signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.
Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.