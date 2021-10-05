Americans Add Youth on the Wing

October 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed forward Jared Bethune for the 2021-2022 season.

Jared Bethune began his rookie campaign with the Allen Americans late in the 2018 season. He appeared in nine games for Allen and had five points (0 goals and 5 assists).

Following that he returned to college playing two years at Queens University in Canada. He rejoined Allen for three games last season. He played most of the year with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL where he had nine points in 27 games.

"Jared (Bethune) is a versatile player," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He's a former leading scorer from his junior team. I just think he needs an opportunity to shine."

The Americans open training camp on October 9th in Allen. The season opener is on Saturday, October 23 against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.