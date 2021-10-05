Veteran McKernan Returns to Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Kevin McKernan re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

McKernan, a Grafton, MA native, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in seven games for the team during the 2020-21 season. In those seven games, he tallied three assists, adding to his overall season total which included a goal and eight helpers in 26 games with the Jacksonville Icemen.

"We had Kevin in Greenville, last year, for a short period of time and really liked his game," explained Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Unfortunately, he fell victim to the numbers game as less teams played in our league, but we believe he will be a solid addition for this upcoming season."

Entering his fourth full season in the ECHL and his fifth as a pro, McKernan brings 168 career games of experience back to Greenville, with 10 of those games coming in the playoffs with the Fort Wayne Komets and the South Carolina Stingrays.

"Kevin can do a little bit of everything," said Lord. "He can defend hard, and he has shown he can produce points at this level."

