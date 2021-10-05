Adirondack Stampede Rodeo Returns to Glens Falls for 30th Anniversary

GLENS FALLS, NY - America's original extreme sport is back in Glens Falls! The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo brings the excitement of professional rodeo to Cool Insuring Arena for the 30th year on November 5th and 6th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Don't miss the thrill of professional bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and more as top cowboys and cowgirls from around the country compete in Glens Falls.

With rodeo action enhanced by a professionally produced sound show, the Adirondack Stampede offers all the thrills of a two-hour roller-coaster ride - complete with hardcore competition, crowd-pleasing entertainment, and a show for all ages to enjoy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. each night. The rodeo performance begins at 7:30 p.m.All spectators and contestants are invited to the post-rodeo Round-up Party at 10 p.m. in Heritage Hall on both Friday and Saturday nights. Party admission is $2 per person.

Tickets for the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo go on sale Friday, October 8th at 10am at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena or via www.coolinsuringarena.com. Ticket prices start at $20 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. Group discounts are available by calling the Box Office at 518-798-0202. For updates about the rodeo, find the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Facebook.

