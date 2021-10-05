All-Star Forward Robbie Payne Returns to Thunder
October 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed forward Robbie Payne to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.
Payne returns to Adirondack after finishing fourth on the team in points in 2019-20. The Gaylord, MI native's 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 games also earned him a spot in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic.
Before joining the Thunder in 2019, Payne spent his first full season as a pro with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (29 games, 2 goals, 4 assists) and the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads (13 games, 6 goals, 6 assists). Payne joined Texas in 2017-18 after his senior season with the Northern Michigan University Wildcats.
Payne notched 94 points (54 goals, 40 assists) in his 158-game collegiate career with the Wildcats and was named team captain for his final season. Prior to his college years, the 28-year-old played one season in the United States Hockey League for the Tri-City Storm and Chicago Steel.
In 2011-12, Payne joined the Kalamazoo Jr. K-Wings in the North American Hockey League and suited up for 116 games over the course of two seasons. The 5'11, 194-pound forward put up 119 points (55 goals, 64, assists) and was a +20.
