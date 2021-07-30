Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Zac Dalpe on a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. - â¯Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Zac Dalpe on a two-year, two-way contract.

Dalpe, 31, appeared in 12 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020-21, recording three points (2-1-3). He also played in five games with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL), producing four points (3-1-4).

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound native of Paris, Ontario has played in 153 career NHL games with Columbus (2017-18 to 2018-19, 2020-21), the Minnesota Wild (2015-16 to 2016-17), the Buffalo Sabres (2014-15), the Vancouver Canucks (2013-14) and the Carolina Hurricanes (2010-11 to 2012-13), amassing 28 points (14-14-28).

Over 383 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters, Iowa Wild, Rochester Americans, Utica Comets, Charlotte Checkers and Albany River Rats, Dalpe has produced 286 points (151-135-286). He was named an AHL All-Star in 2018-19, posting 55 points (33-22-55) in 55 games for the Cleveland Monsters.

Prior to his professional career, Dalpe played two seasons (2008-09 to 2009-10) with the Ohio State University Buckeyes (NCAA), registering 70 points (34-36-70) over 76 games. He was named to the CCHA First-All Star Team in 2009-10.

He was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

