Eagles Bring Back Forward Luka Burzan

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Luka Burzan to an AHL two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. A sixth-round selection of the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Burzan made his professional debut with Colorado during the 2020-21 campaign, posting three goals and one assist in 14 AHL games.

Prior to joining the Eagles, the 6-foot, 185-pound center spent four seasons in the WHL, amassing 104 goals and 103 assists in 270 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors. Burzan posted 75 goals in his final two seasons with the Wheat Kings, including a career-high 40 goals and 78 points in the 2018-19 campaign. The 21-year-old generated 19 multi-point games during the 2019-20 season, including a hat trick and three-assists in a six-point performance against Moose Jaw on December 13, 2019.

