Monsters Sign Forward Cole Cassels, Goaltender Jet Greaves, Defenseman Olivier Leblanc to AHL Contracts

July 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Cole Cassels, goaltender Jet Greaves, and defenseman Olivier Leblanc to AHL contracts. Cassels' and Leblanc's contracts are one-year deals for the 2021-22 season while Greaves signed for two seasons with Cleveland. In 31 appearances for the AHL's Belleville Senators last season, Cassels posted 5-12-17 with 26 penalty minutes and a +6 rating while Leblanc supplied 0-2-2 with 13 penalty minutes and an even rating in 12 appearances for Belleville last year in the first action of his professional career.

A 6'0", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Hartford, CT, Cassels, 26, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (85th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 285 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-18 and 2019-21 for the Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Belleville, Cassels registered 29-59-88 with 173 penalty minutes and a -22 rating. Cassels supplied 7-17-24 with 44 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 50 apperances for Grizzlys Wolfsburg in Germany's DEL in 2018-19 and added 2-8-10 with eight penalty minutes and a -2 rating in seven ECHL appearances for the Utah Grizzlies in 2019-20. Prior to his professional career, Cassels logged 72-136-208 with 282 penalty minutes and a +49 rating in 243 appearances for the OHL's Oshawa Generals spanning four seasons from 2011-15, helping Oshawa claim the 2014-15 OHL and Memorial Cup Championships.

A 6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, did not play last season as his OHL club, the Barrie Colts, did not compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 60 appearances for Barrie spanning two seasons from 2018-20, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 goals-against average, and a .899 save percentage. In 2018-19, Greaves was named to the OHL's First All-Rookie Team.

A 6'0", 172 lb. left-shooting native of Quebec City, Leblanc, 25, spent three seasons at the University of New Brunswick from 2017-20 following a five-season QMJHL career from 2012-17 with the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In 291 career QMJHL appearances, Leblanc provided 33-131-164 with 296 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and served as Saint John's captain in 2014-15 and Cape Breton's captain in 2016-17. Leblanc was selected by the Columbus in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

