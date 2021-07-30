Reign Sign Three Players to One-Year Contracts

July 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forwards Brett Kemp and Nikita Pavlychev, and goaltender John Lethemon to one-year contracts.

Kemp, 21, served as an alternate captain for the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) where he registered 31 points (12-19=31) in 23 games, the most of any Tiger this season. The 6-1, 175-pound forward also spent time this past season with the Yorkton Terriers in the SJHL, tallying 10 points (3-7=10) in six outings.

The 2020-21 season was his fifth season in the WHL and second with Medicine Hat after also skating for the Edmonton Oil Kings and Everett Silvertips. In 255 regular-season WHL games, he registered 218 points (96-122=218) and added another three points (1-2=3) in six playoff games. A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, his best WHL season came in 2019-20 when he registered career-bests in assists (47) and points (30-47=77).

Pavlychev, 24, made his professional debut last season appearing in eight games with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), posting three points (0-3=3) and a plus-2 rating. The 6-7, 200-pound center also played in 28 games with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) recording 11 points (5-6=11).

The Yaroslavl, Russia native played four seasons at Penn State (NCAA) prior to his professional career. He appeared in 137 games with the Nittany Lions where he registered 70 points (36-34=70) and helped them win the 2017 Big 10 Championship and the 2020 Big 10 Regular Season Championship.

Lethemon, 24, appeared in his first professional season last year with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) after four years at Michigan State (NCAA). He appeared in 25 games with Greenville, posting a 13-5-5 record, .903 save percentage, 2.71 goals-against average and one shutout. He also played in four postseason games with a 2-1 record, .941 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average.

The Northville, Mich. native played in 101 games for the Spartans prior to turning pro, posting a 38-55-5 record, .911 save percentage, 2.79 goals-against average and nine shutouts. The 6-3, 190-pound netminder was named to the 2020 Big 10 Second All-Star Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.