St. Louis Blues Sign Defenseman Tommy Cross

July 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed defenseman Tommy Cross to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cross, 31, dressed in 16 regular-season games with the AHL's Providence Bruins, posting eight points (three goals, five assists) and 10 penalty minutes. The Hartford, Connecticut, native was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round, 35th overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Overall, the 6'3, 201-pound defenseman has appeared in 503 career AHL regular-season games, accumulating 197 points (48 goals, 149 assists) and 550 penalty minutes. Cross spent the 2019-20 season with the Thunderbirds playing in 50 games earning 21 total points with 7 goals, 14 assists.

