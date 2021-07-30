St. Louis Blues Sign Defenseman Calle Rosen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000 NHL / $300,000 AHL).

Rosen, 27, spent last season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, tallying 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 30 regular-season games. Overall, the 6'1, 186-pound defenseman has dressed in 181 career AHL regular-season games, collecting 96 points (19 goals, 77 assists) and 94 penalty minutes. The Vaxjo, Sweden, native has also made 20 career NHL regular-season appearances, recording five points (one goal, four assists) and eight penalty minutes.

