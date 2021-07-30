Dallas Stars Sign Goaltender Colton Point to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Goaltender Colton with the Texas Stars

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Goaltender Colton with the Texas Stars(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Colton Point to a one-year, two-way contract.

Point, 23, appeared in 16 contests and recorded a .898 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average with an 8-5-1 record during the 2020-21 campaign for the Texas Stars. Over parts of three seasons, he has appeared in 24 career AHL contests with a 10-9-2 record, posting a .887 SV% and a 3.30 GAA. Point has also appeared in 33 career games for the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) and has earned a 12-11-4 record, registering a .894 SV% and a 3.01 GAA.

Prior to his professional career, the netminder spent two seasons at Colgate University. Point appeared in 43 contests, recording an 18-17-7 record with a .938 SV% and a 1.90 GAA. During the 2017-18 campaign, his .944 SV% was the best in school history and ranked first among all NCAA goaltenders, tying the mark for the ninth-best all-time SV% in NCAA men's hockey history. Point earned numerous accolades for his record-breaking 2017-18 campaign including being named CCM/AHCA Second Team All-American, Top 10 Hobey Baker Award Finalist, Mike Richter Award Finalist, ECAC Hockey Player of the Year Finalist and ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year Finalist. Additionally, he was selected as the 2017-18 Colgate Student-Athlete of the Year.

Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, N.Y., helping his country capture the gold medal. He appeared in one game at the tournament and posted a 1-0 record, stopping all 20 shots he faced.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of North Bay, Ont. was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.