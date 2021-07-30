Sabres Sign MacInnis to One-Year Agreement

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Ryan MacInnis to a one-year deal for the 2021-22 season.

MacInnis, 25, spent last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) and Cleveland Monsters (AHL), combining for two points (1+1) in 21 games. His 16 games with Columbus were a career-high in games played at the NHL level.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound forward has appeared in 26 contests with the Blue Jackets over the last two seasons, notching one assist during that span. Additionally, MacInnis has registered 87 points (26+61) in 250 AHL contests between the Cleveland Monsters, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons while also adding six points (3+3) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games from 2018-2019.

Prior to turning pro, the St. Louis, Missouri native played for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he produced 180 points (79+101) in 192 games from 2013-2016. He also recorded 21 points (15+8) in 15 postseason appearances. In addition to serving as team captain during his third and final season with the Rangers in 2015-16, MacInnis topped all Kitchener skaters with a career-high 38 goals and tied for the team-lead in points (81).

MacInnis was originally drafted by Arizona in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

