Dallas Stars Sign Forward Nick Caamano to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Caamano to a one-year, two-way contract.
Caamano, 22, skated in 24 regular-season games in 2020-21, recording one assist (0-1=1). The forward logged 33 shots on goal and averaged 9:21 time on ice per game. Additionally, he posted 41 hits for a 1.71 hits-per-game average, good for eighth on the squad.
The forward has appeared in 36 career NHL games, all with Dallas, registering three points (1-2=3). Caamano made his postseason debut during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, skating in four games and recording three shots on goal with 12:25 TOI/G. He has also appeared in 115 career AHL contests with the Texas Stars, logging 50 points (21-29P) with a +6 rating and 202 shots on goal.
ï»¿The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Texas Stars Sign forward Nick Caamano
