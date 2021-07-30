Dallas Stars Sign Forward Nick Caamano to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Texas Stars Sign forward Nick Caamano

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Caamano to a one-year, two-way contract.

Caamano, 22, skated in 24 regular-season games in 2020-21, recording one assist (0-1=1). The forward logged 33 shots on goal and averaged 9:21 time on ice per game. Additionally, he posted 41 hits for a 1.71 hits-per-game average, good for eighth on the squad.

The forward has appeared in 36 career NHL games, all with Dallas, registering three points (1-2=3). Caamano made his postseason debut during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, skating in four games and recording three shots on goal with 12:25 TOI/G. He has also appeared in 115 career AHL contests with the Texas Stars, logging 50 points (21-29P) with a +6 rating and 202 shots on goal.

ï»¿The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

